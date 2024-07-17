Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel says 'portions were ghost-directed' by her and Sunny Deol; talks about creative differences with helmer Anil Sharma

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s jodi became a hit when the celebs first shared the screen in the 2001 movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. After more than two decades, they were seen together again in the sequel of the Anil Sharma movie Gadar 2 in 2023.

The box office success movie brought the actors to the forefront, making them one of the most-loved actors. In a recent interview, Patel revealed how the co-stars took charge and helped make the movie one of the highest-grossing films of that year. Read on!

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel ‘ghost-directed’ portion of Gadar 2, claims actress

Ameesha Patel stepped into the acting realm with the 2000 movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan. The Rakesh Roshan directorial movie helped her solidify a place among some of the best actors of B-town. A year later came Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which became one of the best performances of her career.

The sequel also proved to be a massive commercial success. While talking to Hindustan Times City, Patel claimed that she, along with Sunny Deol, corrected portions of Gadar 2. While she stated, “I wouldn’t claim to have ghost-directed the entire film,” Patel did say that “Portions were ghost-directed” by them. In fact, they tweaked many important parts that were key factors in making Gadar a “soulful experience for the audience.”

Ameesha Patel opens up about her equation with Anil Sharma

In the same chat, the Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage actress shared that even though she has creative differences with filmmaker Anil Sharma, she has “utmost respect for him.” Recalling her time shooting for their movie, she divulged that even during their 30-40 day long schedule of Gadar, they would convey things to each other via the assistant directors.

Having said that, she stated that they have had their creative differences, but they fight and then patch up. The 49-year-old actress concluded by saying that both of them are fine with each other and if he offers her any film tomorrow, she will be open to working with him.

