EXCLUSIVE: Anil Sharma & team begin work on Gadar 3; Sunny Deol gears up to return as Tara Singh

In 2001, Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma teamed up to create history with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha as the film broke the long-standing record of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun to emerge as an all-time grosser at the box office. The action-packed entertainer, set against the backdrop of Indo–Pak partition, holds the record of being the film with the highest footfalls in the millennium and the record will stay unchallenged for eternity. 22 years after the historic success of Gadar, Sunny Deol, Anil Sharma, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma decided to continue the story with Gadar 2.

Anil Sharma and Team lock the plot of Gadar 3

The film hit the big screen during the Independence Day 2023 weekend and the result was no different. Gadar 2 arrived as an underdog and decimated all existing records despite the limitations due to the clash with OMG 2, as well as the restrained ticket rates. The Gadar sequel also emerged as an All-Time Grosser topping the previous record holder, Pathaan. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Zee Studios has green-lit Gadar 3. According to sources close to the development, the first round of paperwork has been done between Zee Studios, Anil Sharma, and Sunny Deol.

“Gadar 2 ended with a promise of Gadar 3 and that wasn’t an announcement made for the sake of grabbing eyeballs. Ever since the release of the film, Anil Sharma and his team of writers have been brainstorming ideas for the third part of Gadar and they have finally locked the basic idea for the threequel. Much like the world of the franchise, this one too will be set against the backdrop of Indo-Pak conflict, however, the stakes this time will be higher than ever before,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the idea was a result of a discussion between Anil Sharma and his writing partner, Shaktimaan.

“Yes, Tara Singh will be back again,” confirms Anil Sharma

The source further added that all the partners are on the same page with the idea and excited for the journey on Gadar 3. “A lot of writing will happen to develop the idea, but the team has got the direction of where the story of Tara Singh, Sakina, and Jeete heads from here on,” the source concluded. If everything goes as planned, Gadar 3 could take off by the end of 2025.

We reached out to Anil Sharma to check on the development. The filmmaker answered the call from the sets of Journey starring Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar and confirmed the development saying, “Yes, Tara Singh will be back as we have locked the basic idea of Gadar 3. I am presently shooting with Utkarsh and Nana Patekar for my next directorial Journey and will start working on the Gadar 3 script very soon.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol starts shooting for Lahore: 1947 in February and is then in talks to shoot for his part of Lord Hanuman in Ramayana followed by the sequel to his 1997 blockbuster, Border. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Gadar 3.

