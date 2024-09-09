Post the historic success of Gadar 2, the reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi for a film produced by Aamir Khan has created a stir in the industry. The trade is buzzing with the reports about their next, Lahore: 1947, which is set against the backdrop of the 1947-partition. While the post-production and VFX work is going on in full swing, we hear that Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan have locked the first cut of their partition drama, Lahore: 1947.

According to a source close to the development, the film is a high-octane drama, featuring confrontations, dialogues, and emotional moments. “There’s a sequence revolving around the ownership of a house, and the ones who have seen it can’t stop raving about the intensity of Sunny Deol. It’s a larger-than-life sequence and is sure to remind the viewers of the epic moment of Sunny taking a stand against the Sikh Community for Sakina in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, though the connotation and set-up here is completely different,” a source shared.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their parenthood as they are blessed with a baby girl on September 8, 2024. While the celebrations continue, we hear that Ranveer is excited and charged up about his next with Aditya Dhar. According to sources, Ranveer will be playing a Sikh Character in the film. “Ranveer is all charged up for the film, as it’s a performance-driven action thriller, revisiting some of the most important chapters in the history of R&AW. It’s a character that requires a certain diction and personality, which Ranveer has grasped. A couple of schedules are already wrapped up and he will now resume work post the paternity break,” the source informed.

Varun Dhawan is all set for the first action film of his career, Baby John, which also marks his return to the big screen after a 2-year break. We hear that the core edit of the film is locked, and the team is gearing up to shoot for a smashing cameo with Salman Khan shortly. But that’s not all, an insider informs that the Baby John team is all set with its promotional plan too, as the first teaser of the film drops this Diwali.

“The idea is to grab the eye-balls of the cinema-going audience by attaching the promo to both the Diwali releases – Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Murad Khetani, Atlee, and Jio Studios production is gearing up for a Christmas release, and the campaign unfolds with an action-packed teaser this Diwali,” revealed the source, adding further that, Baby John has the flavour of a quintessential Atlee Film, with action, drama, emotion, and peppy music. "It’s all work in progress on the post-production front for Baby John and the team is looking forward to entertain the audience during end of this year. The makers are clear to position Baby John as a big-scale entertainer from the word go."

