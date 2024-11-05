Sunny Deol’s Dacait co-star Meenakshi Seshadri reveals director Rahul Rawail made her cry by refusing to pay her acting fees; 'Whatever I will give...'

Meenakshi Seshadri is an Indian actor, dancer, and performer whose second movie Hero made her an overnight star. Back in the 80s and 90s, she was a popular figure who shared the screen with many big names in the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, and Shatrughan Sinha. She was also part of the 1987 movie Dacait and was cast opposite Sunny Deol. While her work received positive responses, the actress now revealed that she wasn’t paid adequately for it.

During an interaction with Friday Talkies, Meenakshi Seshadri went back in time and recalled how director Rahul Rawail made her cry when she was cast opposite Sunny Deol in Dacait. She told the publication that when the filmmaker came to meet her, she was delighted as he made movies like Betaab, Arjun, and Love Story.

While discussing her role in the action film, Rahul clearly told her that the Gadar star will be playing a key role and his family will have more importance in the film. Having said that, she would be given 5-6 good scenes and 2-3 songs. Despite this, she told him that he need not convince her as she was on board to work with him.

She further quipped that Rawail made her cry during the signing because he refused to give her the payment she wanted. The Damini actress recalled the director telling her, “I won’t give you the price. You are working with me that is your price. Whatever I will give, take it happily.” Since she was a fan of his work, she smiled while crying and agreed to whatever was being offered to her.

Despite having a successful acting career in the Hindi and South Indian film industry, Meenakshi quit the film industry in 1996 to focus on her personal life and settled in the USA. However, she made a special appearance in the 2016 movie, Ghayal: Once Again, led by Sunny Deol. But after 27 years of staying away from the spotlight, the senior actress intends to make a comeback in the industry.

Would you like to see the showbiz veteran return to the big screen with her grace, charm, and impeccable acting skills?

