The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 16: Luomen Returns To Court; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Ice,’ Xiaolan accidentally destroys a rare ice block intended for Consort Loulan. Maomao proposes to salvage the situation by making a dessert using the fragments, asking Jinshi for ingredients and kitchen access. He agrees on the condition that she wears his gifted hairpin.

With help, Maomao prepares a suitable treat, guided by Jinshi’s knowledge of Loulan’s preferences. Meanwhile, Gyokuyou experiences abnormal fetal movement. Maomao suspects a breech birth and recommends her foster father, Luomen, who arrives two days later to assist with the delivery.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 16 may address any lingering animosity from palace officials toward Luomen, whose return could reignite political tension due to his past exile. Maomao is likely to reunite with him and explain Gyokuyou’s condition, possibly leading to a discussion of delivery plans.

This may also prompt Maomao to uncover more details about her upbringing or Luomen’s past. Tensions within the palace may rise further if Luomen’s involvement draws scrutiny or disrupts existing power dynamics among the court as well.

Titled ‘Festering Resentment,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 16 will be released on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 11:25 am JST in Japan. This translates to a late-night release the previous day in some countries, with exact times adjusted to individual regions and time zones.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 16 will first air on Nippon TV's “FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT” block, followed by broadcasts on networks such as BS NTV, AT-X, and Animax. It will also stream on platforms like ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, and HULU. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

