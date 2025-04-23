Florence Pugh's Thunderbolts Post-Credits Scenes Leaked Online; Find Out How Many You Can Expect in Marvel Film

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and more, had the world premiere in London recently, and as was expected, spoilers for the highly awaited film have begun popping up online. Some information regarding its mid-credits and post-credits scenes has also leaked on social media.

The post-credits scene of the Jake Schreier-helmed movie has reportedly leaked in its entirety. Called "insane" and "game-changing" by initial viewers, the sequence seems to tie in directly with the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday. However, not much information is available yet about the mid-credits scene.

Advertisement

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson seems to be the topic of discussion among the New Avengers in the leaked footage. Their discussion is cut short when they get a report of something coming from space, which is shown to be the Fantastic Four's ship.

According to Comicbook Movie, "The post-credits scene for Thunderbolts* is as follows: The New Avengers are in their new tower talking about Sam recruiting his own New Avengers team and how he has the copyright for that name. Then they hear about something coming from space; it's the Fantastic Four ship coming into their universe."

While it's not certain whether the Fantastic Four themselves are present in the scene, Pedro Pascal, who portrays Reed Richards, was said to have attended the premiere, per the outlet, fueling the rumors. The film also stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, Geraldine Viswanathan, and more.

Advertisement

Assembling a bunch of misfits and antiheroes, the MCU's Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters on May 2, 2025.

ALSO READ: Who is The Void? Thunderbolts Reveals Lewis Pullman's Character Details Ahead of Upcoming MCU Film Release