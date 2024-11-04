Gadar 3: Sunny Deol to share screen with Nana Patekar? Director Anil Sharma reveals

Nearly 22 years after the release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, filmmaker Anil Sharma came up with its sequel, Gadar 2 in 2023. The Sunny Deol-led film became a major blockbuster, breaking several records at the box office. Earlier this year, the director exclusively spoke to us and gave an update on Gadar 3. Now, he has opened up on Nana Patekar making an appearance in the actioner.

Anil Sharma was in a chat with Lallantop Cinema, talking about his upcoming movie Vanvaas with Nana Patekar. During the conversation, the filmmaker was asked if he would be thinking of adding a character in Gadar 3, keeping in mind the senior star. Responding to it, Sharma stated that he has spoken to Nana about it multiple times. “Meri baat hui hai 1-2 dafe. Humari baatein hoti hai,” he stated, adding that he The Vaccine War actor that he will think about it.

The Singh Saab the Great director further added that Gadar 3 is currently in the stage where nothing can be done right now. “Lekin aese kuch ho paae ke Nana sir aa paae Gadar 3 me aur aesa kuch character bann jae toh boht he achi baat ho. (But if something could happen and Nana sir could join the Gadar 3 team then it would be a good thing.)”

Earlier this year, Anil exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Gadar 3 ki abhi tayariyan chal rahi hain, kahaani chal rahi hai (The preparations are in full swing, and we’re working on the script).” At the coveted Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, Sharma announced that Gadar 3 will come in 2026. He said, “Aaegi part 3 bhi aaegi 2026 me bol k jaa raha hu.”

He further added, “Gadar created history and for that, I want to thank movie lovers. It was one of those films that received lots of love from the audience. I would like to thank the industry for that because when Gadar was released, so many people from the industry called me and said that the film gave the industry another life. I am thankful to Sunny sir (Sunny Deol), to my unit and everyone and the audience of the world.”

