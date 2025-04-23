SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 4: Takahiko Plans Stakeout; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last SHOSHIMIN Season 2 episode, titled ‘Hesitant Spring,’ opened with student council members distributing the latest newspaper. It included Takahiko’s new arson prediction, despite warnings from the local press. In the student council room, a member criticized Takahiko, but he insisted his article reflected genuine effort.

Dojima defended him and suggested electing a new student council president. Later, Takahiko told Osanai he had been chosen, but she showed no joy due to her preference for ordinary people. Afterward, Dojima asked Kobato to investigate. Upon learning Osanai was Takahiko’s girlfriend, Kobato suspected her involvement.

Advertisement

SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 4 will show Takahiko—who is now newspaper club president—planning a stakeout with new members at the next predicted arson site. His plan is to catch the culprit red handed and ‘make history.’

Meanwhile, Kobato, following his suspicion about Osanai, will summon Kimoya Itsukaichi from the newspaper club to share a proposal. As Kobato deepens his inquiry into Osanai’s recent behavior, fans can expect a significant clue about the arsonist’s identity. The truth behind Kobato’s risky deduction may begin to surface.

SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 4, titled ‘Suspicious Summer (Part 1),’ is slated for release on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. It will first be broadcast in Japan via TV Asahi and its 24 partner stations, followed by later airings on BS Asahi and CS TV Asahi Channel 1.

Japanese audiences can also stream the episode on ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Netflix. For international fans, Crunchyroll will provide SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 4 with English subtitles, while Southeast Asian viewers can access it through Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

Advertisement

For more updates from the SHOSHIMIN: How To Become Ordinary anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 3: Takahiko’s Predictions Bring Trouble; Recap, Release Date, Where to Stream, and More