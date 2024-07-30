Sunny Kaushal REVEALS reason behind no-phone policy at Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding; 'We realized that...'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among the loveliest couples in the B-town. They tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. VicKat's wedding was an intimate affair, and there was a no-phone policy.

In a new interview, Vicky's brother and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actor Sunny Kaushal revealed the reason behind the no-phone policy and added that they enjoyed a lot at the wedding.

Sunny Kaushal on no-phone policy at Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding

In an interview with Zoom, Sunny Kaushal revealed that the no-phone policy was executed at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding since the guests were having a wonderful time at the event.

He shared that they kept a no-phone policy on-ground, not because of privacy or anything but because they realized that people were enjoying so much in the moment that none of the guests needed phones.

"My friends, my relatives, and Katrina's relatives, everybody bonded so well; we partied and enjoyed so much that we did not realize where those 3 days went. There was no pressure to hide or show anything. Pressure lekar nahin ho paati hai shaadi," Sunny said.

When Vicky Kaushal shared parents' reaction to actor wanting to marry Katrina Kaif

In 2022, Vicky once revealed how his parents (Sham and Veena Kaushal) reacted when he decided to marry Katrina. The actor recalled their reaction and told Filmfare, "They were very happy. They are extremely fond of her. They’re extremely in love with the person that she is. I think when there’s goodness in your heart, it always just reflects in everything that you do and everything that you are."

Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif's work front

Sunny is gearing up for the release of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. It will be released on August 9 on Netflix.

On the other hand, Vicky is currently basking in the success of Bad Newz. Up next, he has Chaava and Love & War. Meanwhile, Katrina, who was last seen in Merry Christmas, has not announced her next project yet.

