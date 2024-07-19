Vicky Kaushal recalls paps climbing village roofs to capture his wedding with Katrina Kaif; shares funny anecdote ft wife's brother

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the sweetest couples in the entertainment industry. Their wedding ceremony in Rajasthan was an intimate affair, with only close friends and family members in attendance. In a new interview, the Bad Newz actor shared a funny story from his wedding ceremonies and added that since no paparazzi were allowed to cover their wedding, a few photographers climbed onto the roofs of neighboring villages near their wedding venue.

Vicky Kaushal shares paparazzi's struggle to capture his wedding ceremonies with Katrina Kaif

In an interview with Tanmay Bhat on his YouTube channel, Vicky Kaushal shared that all the paparazzi and media that came to take a glimpse of his wedding ceremonies with Katrina Kaif had completely surrounded the venue and even took over the terraces of the neighboring village. They were trying to capture everything with telephoto lenses.

Speaking about the first photo from his wedding, which was widely shared on social media, Vicky said, “The first photo they got was of one of Katrina’s brothers, who was visiting Rajasthan from the UK for the first time, sunbathing in trunks. Usse sur chhid gaya. Maine kaha ab yeh set ho gaya. Yeh best hai (That set the tone. I said now it’s good. This is great)."

When Vicky Kaushal shared his parents' reaction to actor wanting to marry Katrina Kaif

Advertisement

The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

In 2022, Vicky once revealed how his parents (Sham and Veena Kaushal) reacted when he decided to marry Katrina. He told Filmfare, "They were very happy. They are extremely fond of her. They’re extremely in love with the person that she is. I think when there’s goodness in your heart, it always just reflects in everything that you do and everything that you are."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's work front

Vicky was recently seen in Bad Newz co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film was released on July 19. On the other hand, Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas and received love.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Katrina Kaif can't keep calm after watching Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's romcom; see her review