Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI shares BIG update; Waiting for response from the US

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020. He was found dead at his Bandra apartment. Post his demise, the Central Bureau of Investigation started investigating the case. Since then, it has been three years and the agency is still investigating Sushant's death case. Now, the CBI has shared new updates on the case. According to the latest report, the officials are waiting for a response from the US on some technical evidence.

CBI shares update on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

According to Hindustan Times, the agency sent a formal request to California-headquartered Google and Facebook in 2021 requesting them to share the details of the deleted chats, emails and posts of Sushant. The CBI wants to analyze the details to get a better understanding of what really happened on June 14, 2020. The report suggests that India and the US have mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) under which they access the information in any domestic investigation, which otherwise is not possible.

A CBI officer told the portal, "We are still waiting for a response from the US on this technical evidence, which may help us take the case to a logical conclusion. The case is pending finalisation (because of this)." On the other hand, senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is representing Sushant's family, dismissed the claim and said that he was not aware of the request for technical evidence. He said, "CBI is trying to give a slow death to the case."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis recently spoke about Sushant's case and shared that the investigation into Sushant's case is still in progress. He told in an interview with Republic TV, "At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police. Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage."

Speaking of Sushant, his last film titled Dil Bechara was released after he passed away. It also featured Sanjana Sanghi in an important role.