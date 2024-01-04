Sushmita Sen drops birthday post for ex-beau Rohman Shawl; wishes him ‘Abundance of love & duas’

Sushmita Sen is basking in the accolades for her recent ventures in the OTT realm, notably with series like Taali and Aarya Season 3. Beyond her professional endeavors, the actress has been a focal point of public attention due to her relationship with model Rohman Shawl, and further breakup. Sushmita recently shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Rohman, accompanied by a cozy picture.

Sushmita Sen’s birthday wish for ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

On Thursday, January 4, Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to extend a heartwarming birthday wish to her ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. The shared picture, presumably from the comfort of a home setting, captured a cozy moment with Sushmita and Rohman posing together. The former Miss Universe had her arm affectionately draped around Rohman's shoulder, leaning her chin on him while he held his phone in front of them.

In the photograph, Sushmita showcased a snug winter ensemble, adorned in a black outfit complemented by a stylish black leather jacket, gray boots, and a cap. Rohman sported a casual look, donning a t-shirt paired with joggers, a jacket, and sneakers, carrying a bag.

In the touching caption, Sushmita conveyed her sweet wishes, exclaiming, “Happyyyyyy Birthday Babushhhhhh @rohmanshawl ( partying face emoji, star-struck emoji, dancing emoji, red heart and musical notes emoji) A toast to your happiness always!!! Abundance of love & Duas!!! Mmuuuaaah!!!! #duggadugga #birthdayboy @_alisah_09 @reneesen47 & #yourstruly.”

Have a look!

Rohman Shawl's reaction to Sushmita Sen's post on his birthday

Touched by the post, Rohman Shawl responded with gratitude, commenting, "Thank you Babushh" accompanied by heart emojis. Sushmita's daughter, Renee Sen, expressed her admiration, saying, "I love this picture."

In a loving gesture last November, on Sushmita's birthday, Rohman shared a stunning picture of her donning a veil and extended his wishes with a thoughtful caption, "Happy Birthday 'wonder woman.'"

The former couple also celebrated Diwali together last year, attending a festive bash. Sushmita shared a picture featuring herself, Rohman, and her daughter Renee dressed in traditional attire. The caption conveyed warm Diwali wishes, saying, “Happy Diwali to you & all your loved ones!!! Wishing you health, wealth, prosperity, happiness & love!!! Love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

