Sushmita Sen drops INSIDE PICS from celebratory gala of Neeta Lulla's 40-year career in industry

Sushmita Sen is one of those celebrities who enjoy life to the fullest and cherish every moment and accomplishment like there is no tomorrow. On March 10, the actress arrived with Rohman Shawl at the star-studded soiree which was hosted by celebrity fashion designer Neeta Lulla to celebrate her illustrious 40 years in the industry. A while ago, she dropped some unseen glimpses from the gala and wished the designer well for achieving this milestone.

Sushmita Sen shared inside pictures from Neeta Lulla’s party in Mumbai

Sushmita Sen looked ravishing as she was spotted arriving at Neeta Lulla’s party in Mumbai. She grabbed eyeballs after the former Miss Universe was accompanied by her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. At the party, she had a blast reuniting with her old pals and laughing her heart out and the images she recently posted on her Instagram are proof.

The photo gallery from last night shows the Taali actress posing with the celebrity designer and several other guests. One of the images also reflects the fun she had with them. Sharing the images, she penned, “Celebrating @neeta_lulla 40 years in the industry…and 25 years in my life. There is NO ONE like her!!! From films to endorsements to Showstoppers…we have done them all…Her designs are as timeless, beautiful, authentic & audacious as Neeta is!!! I couldn’t be prouder of her journey!!! Congratulations to you, your wonderful family & team….more power to you @neeta_lulla. Here’s to the next #40years. I love you guys!! #duggadugga”

