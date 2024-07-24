Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on sharing screen space with her: ‘Us level tak pehle pahuchna padega’

Sushmita Sen may be away from the silver screen for quite some time now but that does not take away her fan's interest in her life. Especially when it comes to her love life, fans are always eager to know everything around it. Well, there have been speculations about the actress reconciling with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

He had recently spoken about his relationship with the former Miss Universe and spilled the truth about it. Now in a recent interview, he has shared his thoughts on sharing screen space with her.

Rohman Shawl on sharing screen space with Sushmita Sen

While chatting with Instant Bollywood, Rohman Shawl was asked about his acting plans and was also questioned about sharing screen space with Sushmita Sen. In response, the model replied, “Main pehle bhi keh chuka hoon, us level tak unke saath share karun screen usmein abhi bahut waqt hai. Us level tak pehle pahuchna padega.” (I have said this earlier as well that there is time to reach a level where I can share screen space with her. I will have to reach to that level first.) “Aisehi thodi uth ke aa jayenge.” (I cannot just get up and come.)

Rohman Shawl on his relationship with Sushmita Sen

A couple of days back, Rohman spilled some beans on his relationship status with Sushmita Sen. When asked about him dating the Aarya star, the model quipped that she has been with him for the past 6 years so what is new now? He also added that they have always been friends and that there will be no change in that.

Rohman also admitted that there will be no change in that and what they share is something special. He concluded by saying that it is quite evident as well.

Sushmita Sen’s work front

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the third part of her highly acclaimed series, Aarya: The Antim Vaar. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also starred Ila Arun, Vikas Kumar, and Sikandar Kher, among others, in key roles. She was also seen portraying the role of transgender Gauri Sawant in Taali.

As of now, the actress has no announced projects.

