Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Alia Bhatt drops PIC with Raha from Anant-Radhika's event; Shikhar Pahariya's love-filled birthday wish for Janhvi Kapoor

Here comes another Sunday of March 2024 and you know what that means. It means wrapping up all Bollywood news that created headlines throughout this week. Alia Bhatt shared a photo dump from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event in Jamnagar featuring a cute picture of her daughter Raha Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor received a love-filled wish from her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, and a lot of news made it to the Top Section.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Alia Bhatt's picture with daughter Raha is too adorable to miss

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo dump from the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar city. She posted a cutesy picture with her daughter Raha in which the mother-daughter duo are seen twinning. The post also features a monochromatic sweet picture with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. It also shows the carousel of images featuring Alia Bhatt and her loving sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan from the dressing room as they get ready for the occasion. Ayan Mukerji can also be seen in Alia's photo dump. She captioned her post, "Wholesome (Accompanied by hand heart emoji)."

2. Janhvi Kapoor gets love-filled birthday wish from Shikhar Pahariya

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned 27 on March 6. She received warm birthday wishes from her fans but her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya's wish caught everyone’s attention. On Instagram stories, Shikhar shared a sweet birthday wish for Janhvi and a photo of them hugging together and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. In the other picture, Janhvi can be seen posing with her beau’s fur babies. Shikhar captioned the photo, “love from all your fur babies.” The rumored couple, along with Orry, also visited Tirumala Temple to seek blessings on Janhvi’s birthday.

3. Radhika Merchant congratulates Ranveer Singh in Gujarati on expecting first child with Deepika Padukone

On March 8, an inside video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding functions that took place in Jamnagar went viral on the Internet. The video featured the soon-to-be bride Radhika and Ranveer Singh sharing the stage. In the video, Radhika expressed her heartiest congratulations to Ranveer on expecting his first child with Deepika Padukone.

She said, “Thank you so much. Now Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's family is gonna grow from 2. So congratulations for that from our Jamnagar family to your family.” Overwhelmed by the response, the actor flashed a bright smile and bowed with folded hands as he acknowledged the wishes and cheers of fans in the crowd.

4. Karan Johar congratulates Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant with emotional video

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared an emotional video from the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In the video, Radhika can be seen walking down toward Anant and ends up crying emotionally. At the same time, a softer version of Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve (Shava Shava) from KJo’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham plays as the background music. The video captures the emotions of the soon-to-be-married couple along with their family members.

5. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda set to have 4-day wedding event in Delhi

According to News18 Showsha, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s wedding will be a four-day affair. A source told the above-mentioned portal, “The pre-wedding festivities will kickstart next Wednesday (March 13) and will run till March 16. March 15 is the day they will become husband and wife. The wedding is set to take place in Delhi, where both the actors were born. While Kriti eventually moved to Bangalore, Pukit’s family still resides in the national capital.”

6. Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor's Murder Mubarak Trailer OUT

On March 5, the trailer for the movie Murder Mubarak was released. It's about a fancy club where rich people hang out but things get crazy when someone gets killed there. A cop named Bhavani Singh, played by Pankaj Tripathi tries to find out who did it. The suspects include Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, and Suhail Nayyar. Everyone has their secrets, making the story even more captivating.

7. Aamir Khan reveals why he danced at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala and not at Ira-Nupur's big day

During a recent live session on Instagram, a fan asked Aamir Khan why did he not perform at his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding but performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. Responding to the same, Aamir said, “I danced at my daughter’s wedding too (laughs). I performed at Mukesh’s celebrations because he is a dear friend. Nita, Mukesh, I, and the kids, we are like family. I perform at their functions, and they at ours.”

