Taapsee Pannu enjoying match with husband Mathias Boe is pure couple goals; you wouldn't want to miss this VIDEO

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and her husband, Mathias Boe, continue to set couple goals with their playful social media banter and mutual support in their careers. Recently, the pair was spotted having a cozy date night at a match, sharing some heartwarming moments. Don't miss the adorable video that’s sure to melt your heart!

A viral Instagram video shows Taapsee Pannu rocking a jersey with her hair tied in a ponytail, sitting next to her husband Mathias Boe, who’s also sporting a jersey. The couple is seen chatting and enjoying the match, and it’s pure bliss to watch!

Watch the video right below!

Taapsee Pannu and Danish badminton player Mathias Boe tied the knot on June 23, in a private ceremony after being in a long-term relationship. In a recent interview with Fever FM, when asked about her marriage, she playfully remarked that she now belongs to someone else, but she quickly clarified that she values her independence.

The Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actress emphasized that both she and Mathias are their own individuals, and while she can be admired by millions, he’s an accomplished athlete globally. Their union, she stated, is about celebrating their relationship, not about ownership.

She further explained her decision to keep her wedding private, stating that she prefers such personal moments to remain intimate, away from public scrutiny. The ceremony was attended by around 100-125 close family and friends, both from India and Denmark, who have been a part of their lives for years.

Taapsee Pannu mentioned that she didn’t actively try to keep it a secret, but rather, kept it small with people who knew them personally. She also expressed how she didn’t want her wedding to feel like a photoshoot, adding that she didn’t want to worry about capturing perfect moments or planning for media coverage.

Addressing the curiosity of some netizens about her husband’s identity, she spoke about how some were unaware of Mathias’ success. She noted that despite his massive achievements in badminton, people tend to overlook his accomplishments because he isn't a cricketer or a businessman.

Taapsee concluded by humorously clarifying that she hadn’t hidden his identity, but simply didn’t feel the need to publicize it further.

