Shah Rukh Khan’s THIS trait makes him a ‘wholesome personality’, claims Dunki co-star Taapsee Pannu: ‘What he has is more superior than…’

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has been captivating audiences for decades, earning admiration not just in India but across the globe. Recently, Taapsee Pannu shared her thoughts about the superstar and highlighted his sharp wit and remarkable presence, calling these qualities the essence of his universally appealing personality. She added that these traits set SRK apart, making him unmatched in the film industry.

At the Sahitya AajTak event, Taapsee shared her thoughts on collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for Dunki. Praising him, she said, “There are not many people who don’t have just on-screen star presence, but the off-screen presence as well. He’s so well-read and can hold any in-depth conversation with you.”

Describing him as a truly wholesome personality, Taapsee Pannu added, “He has a sense of humour and presence of mind which makes him a wholesome personality. What he has is more superior than anyone else in the film industry.”

At the third Global Freight Summit in Dubai, the King actor delved into his journey, shedding light on the personal losses and challenges that shaped his path. The untimely passing of his parents left him in financial difficulty, influencing many of his choices.

Despite initially pursuing academics in fields like science, economics, and mass communication, his path seemed far removed from acting. However, the rise of television in India presented an unexpected opportunity.

Offered Rs 1,500 for his first TV role, King Khan embraced it as a practical career move. That initial step into entertainment eventually set him on a course to becoming one of Bollywood's biggest stars.

On the work front, SRK is gearing up for his next big project, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand. The highly anticipated action film will see the superstar sharing the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, in their first-ever on-screen collaboration. The movie will also feature Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles.

