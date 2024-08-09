Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Review: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal's movie doesn't harness the immense potential it possesses

Plot:

The story of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba continues from where the first part ends. Rani (Taapsee Pannu) lives as a paying guest in Agra, and works as a beautician to make her living. Rishu (Vikrant Massey), who has changed his name to Ravi after the blast incident, works as an engineer and lives separately from Rani in a PG. The Uttar Pradesh police force's vigilance makes it almost impossible for them to unite. The couple communicate via call and plan to save up enough to escape to Thailand so that they can live happily ever after.

The new inspector Mrutyunjay Paswan aka Montu Chacha (Jimmy Shergill), who happens to be Neel Tripathi's uncle, takes it in his hands to prove that Rani and Rishu are responsible for his nephew's death. He claims to know that Rishu is still alive and in contact with her. To put all suspicions to rest, Rani marries Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal), a compounder who is vocal about his infatuation and love for Rani.

Will Rani's marriage with Abhimanyu help her unite with Rishu? What if Abhimanyu finds out that he is only a bait to unite Rani and Rishu? Will the police ever be able to prove Rani and Rishu guilty of murder? You have to watch Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to find that out.

What works for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba:

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a well paced film and instantly cuts to the chase. It has enough masala for a 2 hour binge. The poetic nature of the film adds to the enjoyment. The small town setting totally works. The performances in general are quite solid. Sunny Kaushal as the psycho new husband of Rani - Abhimanyu, is unquestionably the pick of the actors. Jimmy Shergill as Montu Chacha is a riot. Songs like Kya Haal Hai and Haste Haste are very soothing to the ears and they are picturised beautifully too. The background score of the film is done tastefully. What works right for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is that it retains the tone of the original and doesn't experiment much with it. It's as though they are compelled to give their audience, exactly what they expect from the movie.

Advertisement

What doesn't work for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba:

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba fumbles at a lot of places. You firstly can't relate with the struggle in Rani and Rishu's relationship because it is clearly shown that they can see and meet each other quite easily. This strange foundation makes the proceedings that follow, hard to digest. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba lacks in providing the thrill that a movie of this sort requires. It feels gimmicky of sorts. The story is of convenience. As someone who was really looking forward to the movie, it felt like a letdown. There was immense scope to take the storytelling a notch higher, but here the makers played to the gallery and avoided anything that would take you by surprise. If not for the interesting characters, one would have lost interest in the plot, long back.

Watch the Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Trailer:

Performances in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba:

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu as Rani Kashyap is in sublime form. She also looks absolutely stunning.

Vikrant Massey as Rishu is good and dependable but his character lacks the juiciness.

Sunny Kaushal as Abhimanyu is insanely good and is certainly the pick of the actors. His character is deliciously written.

Jimmy Shergill as Montu Chacha is excellent. He adds credibility to the film.

Aditya Srivastava as ACP Kishore Jamwal is very good.

Bhumika Dube as the handicapped landlord is nice.

Other supporting actors do a credible job.

Final Verdict of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba:

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, despite interesting characters and solid performances, fumbles because of the juvenile plot, lack of thrill and an anti-climatic finale. There was so much potential but it is wasted.

On a positive note, the last scene ignites some interest for the sequel of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

You can watch Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba at a theatre near you, now.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Taapsee Pannu wasn’t Kanika Dhillon’s first choice for Haseen Dillruba? Actress spills beans