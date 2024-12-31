Taapsee Pannu’s husband Mathias Boe calls 2024 ‘happening year’ as his girlfriend became his wife, drops PIC of them making it official

Indian actress Taapsee Pannu was in a relationship with Danish badminton player Mathias Boe for over a decade. The couple was reportedly engaged for nearly nine years before they finally signed their official wedding papers last year. Earlier this year, on March 23, 2024, the couple celebrated their union by getting married in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur. As the year comes to an end, Boe reflected on 2024 and called it a ‘happening year’ as his girlfriend became his wife this year.

Taking to his Instagram account, Mathias Boe dropped a monochrome image with his wife, actress Taapsee Pannu. In the photo, the couple can be seen making their relationship official by signing the wedding papers.

Expressing his feelings, the badminton player penned, “2024 is coming to an end. A really happening year for me, one of the most eventfull years of my life. A girlfriend that became my wife, and a family that became bigger. I wish everyone a very happy New Year blessed with the love from your family and friends.”

Take a look:

Several months ago, on Taapsee’s birthday, Mathias dropped a picture with his wife and called himself lucky for being able to find her as his partner. In the note, he expressed, “Happy birthday you crazy little creature, damn we r getting old fast, especially u. Can’t believe how lucky I’m that I found someone who don’t find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep u smiling @taapsee.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Earlier this month, the Dunki actress revealed in an interview that she got married to Boe in December of 2023 as they wanted to maintain a clear distinction between their personal and professional lives. During a recent session at Agenda Aaj Tak, Pannu stated that people were unaware of her wedding this year because they didn’t make a formal announcement.

The Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actress divulged that they had actually gotten married in December of the previous year. Apparently, they simply signed the papers at that time, and if she hadn’t mentioned it, no one would have known.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding: A look at couple's relationship timeline; from courtship to marriage