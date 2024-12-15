Taapsee Pannu reveals she and husband Mathias Boe got married in December 2023, not March 2024; ‘We wanted to maintain…’

Actor Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with Mathias Boe in March 2024 in Udaipur during a private ceremony. Several videos and pictures from the event went viral on social media. However, the actress recently revealed that she actually married her longtime boyfriend and badminton player in 2023. At a recent event, Taapsee shared that 'they had a court marriage in December of last year, explaining that they wanted to maintain a clear distinction between their personal and professional lives.'

During a recent session at Agenda Aaj Tak, Taapsee Pannu spoke about her intimate wedding held in Udaipur in March 2024. She revealed that people were unaware of her wedding this year because she and Mathias Boe didn’t make a formal announcement.

In fact, she shared, they had actually gotten married in December of the previous year, with their anniversary approaching soon. She explained that they had simply signed the papers at that time and noted that if she hadn’t mentioned it, no one would have known.

She further explained that they wanted to maintain a clear distinction between their personal and professional lives. Taapsee mentioned that she had noticed how excessive exposure of personal life in the professional realm can negatively affect both aspects.

The Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actress pointed out that the successes and failures in one's career often spill over into personal life, leading to unnecessary stress. She emphasized that she has always made an effort to strike a balance between the two.

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu married Mathias Boe on March 23 in Udaipur, in a traditional ceremony. The wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family. Among the few celebrities present were Anurag Kashyap, Pavail Gulati, and Kanika Dhillon. Taapsee and Mathias Boe first met in 2013 at the inaugural Indian Badminton League.

Taapsee and Kanika Dhillon have previously worked together in Haseen Dillruba, Manmarziyaan, Dunki, and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.

On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in Gandhari. Netflix recently shared the announcement video on Instagram. Gandhari is set to explore a unique form of love—the deep bond between a mother and her child.

ALSO READ: Did Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘influence’ compromise Imtiaz Ali's vision for Jab Harry Met Sejal? Director addresses rumors