Tabu’s team demands apology from publications pushing ‘falsely attributed undignified statements’ to actress; ‘It is a serious breach of ethics…’

Tabu is one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry and has been entertaining the audience for decades now. She recently won hearts with her portrayal of Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy. However, there have been some news reports that quoted her views on marriage and having a partner. Now, her team issued a statement lashing out at publications pushing 'falsely attributed undignified statements' to her. Calling it a serious breach of ethics, they also demanded an apology. Read on!

On January 20, 2025, the team of Tabu issued a public statement lashing out at media reports that published her views on marriage. According to the actress' team, those undignified statements have been falsely attributed to the Crew star.

According to ANI, the statement read, "There are several websites and social media handles that have falsely attributed certain undignified statements to Tabu. We would like to clarify that she never made these quotes, and it is a serious breach of ethics to mislead the audience."

It also demanded an apology and asked media houses to take down the 'fabricated quotes.' "We demand that these websites remove the fabricated quotes immediately and issue a formal apology for their actions," the statement added. For context, a website published an article about the veteran Bollywood actress and claimed that she said "she is not interested in marriage and only wants a man to sleep in bed with."

Advertisement

In an earlier conversation with Hindustan Times, Tabu addressed the general curiosity about her marital status and stated that she didn't appreciate being analyzed psychologically. The diva questioned, "Psychological analysis kyun karna chahte ho mera? Boring hai yeh question. Kuch aur pooch. (Why do you want to do my psychological analysis? This is a boring question. Ask me something else)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in a pivotal role in Bhooth Bangla alongside Akshay Kumar. A source also told us, "Akshay Kumar announced the film on his birthday because he was aware of the excitement of the fans for this reunion. He is confident that the script will do complete justice to the legacy of his collaboration with Priyan."

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Tabu spilled beans on being single and called questions about her marital status 'boring'; 'Psychological analysis kyun...'