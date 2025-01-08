THROWBACK: When Tabu spilled beans on being single and called questions about her marital status 'boring'; 'Psychological analysis kyun...'

Bollywood’s versatile actress, Tabu, has earned a special place in the hearts of her fans with her outstanding performances. While her fans are eager to know when she will marry, Tabu, in 2017, responded to questions about her single status by calling them 'boring'. She jokingly asked why people felt the need to analyze her personal life.

In a past conversation with Hindustan Times, Tabu, who has never married, opened up about the constant curiosity surrounding her personal life. She shared that, while it's not something that bothers her, she simply doesn't see why it should matter whether someone is single or married.

For her, marital status isn't a measure of a person's worth, and she doesn't want to dwell on such judgments, especially if they are being made about her.

In a candid response, the Crew actress dismissed the ongoing curiosity about her marital status, quipping that she didn't appreciate being analyzed psychologically.

She asked, "Psychological analysis kyun karna chahte ho mera? Boring hai yeh question. Kuch aur pooch." (Why do you want to do my psychological analysis? This is a boring question. Ask me something else).

On the professional front, Pinkvilla recently reported that Tabu will be next seen in a pivotal role in Bhooth Bangla alongside Akshay Kumar. A source also told us, “Akshay Kumar announced the film on his birthday because he was aware about the excitement of the fans for this reunion. He is confident that the script will do complete justice to the legacy of his collaboration with Priyan.”

The source added, “The addition of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani to the cast have made the film even more exciting. Akshay plays a quintessential Priyadarshan hero in the film, who gets entangled in a hilarious comedy of errors.” The film is slated for release on April 2, 2026.

