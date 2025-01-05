Akshay Kumar to be Thanos of Maddock’s future horror universe films like Pehla Mahayudh and Doosara Mahayudh? Dinesh Vijan reveals

Akshay Kumar took fans and the internet by storm when he joined Maddock's horror universe with Stree 2. His role as a descendant of Sarkata won fans' hearts and heightened anticipation for his contribution to the production house's upcoming slate of films, such as Pehla Mahayudh and Doosra Mahayudh. During the trailer launch of Sky Force, producer Dinesh Vijan revealed that Khiladi Kumar would play a pivotal role, describing him as "the Thanos" of their horror universe.

At the trailer launch of Sky Force, producer Dinesh Vijan was asked about Akshay Kumar's involvement in future films of Maddock's horror universe. Vijan confirmed, saying, "Yes, of course. He is our Thanos."

Maddock Films recently unveiled its ambitious plan to release two films annually from its cinematic universe between 2025 and 2028. The second phase of the horror-comedy superhero universe kicks off in 2025, beginning with Thama, set to premiere during Diwali, followed by Shakti Shalini on December 31, 2025.

These films will pave the way for Bhediya 2, scheduled for release on August 14, 2026, and Chamunda on December 4, 2026.

The year 2027 will witness the return of two blockbuster franchises from 2024. Stree 3 is slated for release on August 13, followed by Mahamunjya on December 24. Once all the individual films make their mark, the grand narrative of Maddock's cinematic universe will culminate in Mahayudh—an epic two-part saga poised to redefine the boundaries of horror-comedy in Indian cinema.

This ambitious project will unite superheroes from across the Maddock horror-comedy universe, aiming to push the limits of both genre and scale. Pehla Mahayudh is scheduled for release on August 11, 2028, while Doosra Mahayudh will release during the Diwali season on October 18, 2028.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Sky Force, which is set to hit theaters on January 24, 2025. The film stars Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan alongside him.

Akshay also has an exciting lineup of projects, including Bhooth Bangla, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To The Jungle, and Bhagam Bhag 2. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the latest updates!

