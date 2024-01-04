Tamannaah Bhatia drops fun ‘welog’ video from London vacation with beau Vijay Varma and friends; WATCH
Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma celebrated their New Year in London. The actress recently dropped fun video offering glimpses of her 'toofani' adventures and fun times during the vacation.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are one of the most adored couples in the tinsel town. Ever since the two shouted from the rooftops about their relationship, the couple never shies away from showering love on each other.
The lovebirds are constantly setting relationship goals, whether it's through their public appearances, vacations, or social media posts. They recently celebrated the New Year in London, enjoying a vacation together. Tamannaah shared a fun video from their trip on her Instagram, capturing the moments with her beau and friends.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's London vacation looks all things fun in this amusing video
Today, on January 4, Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle and shared an amusing video encapsulating candid moments from her London vacation with beau Vijay Varma and other friends. Adding an entertaining twist to the video shared through a description as a voice-over, the video suggests that they planned to go on the trip post wrapping up their work in London.
After reaching, meanwhile, they were recording the Vlog, they were very hungry also. Upon ordering, they realized that Pizzas in London don’t come in pieces and Tamannaah is seen asking, “isko kaatege kaise (how will it be cut)”. Post ‘pet-puja (having food)’ they went to the party where Babli Bouncer actress stuns in a black long blazer with a red turtle-neck sweater underneath.
Take a look:
However, when they reached the party it was only the English songs that were being played in the disc which their ‘desi dil’ couldn’t digest. Nonetheless, they couldn’t help channelizing their inner Shah Rukh Khan. Furthermore, the fans are introduced to their ‘toofani’ adventure as they go to have scrumptious ice cream in the chilling weather.
The video concludes with the couple’s friends crooning to Arijit Singh’s Channa Mereya, followed by quirky photos of the actress with ‘Fin’ written over it. While sharing the post, the actress rather dropped a word-play in the caption as she wrote, “Vlog (accompanied by red-cross emoji) weलोग (accompanied by right emoji).”
Fans react to the video shared
Minutes after the video was shared, fans of the actress couldn’t help and flooded the comments section reacting to the post. A fan wrote, “Who’s the background speaker ??!! Made the video more interesting (accompanied by a clap emoji)”, another fan commented, “Yes, you are beautiful! You are magical because of all your flaws quirks and weirdness! Yes you are beautiful in your own unique way (accompanied by red-heart emojis), “Super duper couple,” wrote another fan.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma returned to Mumbai yesterday post London vacay
It was just yesterday that Vijay and Tamannaah returned to bay post their New Year celebrations. In the pap video shared, the actress looked radiant in an oversized blazer and trousers that she paired with a black tee, black glasses, and black shoes. Vijay on the other hand looked dapper in a black biker jacket that he layered over a black tee and completed his look with blue denim, white shoes, and black glasses.
The couple yet again served relationship goals as they walked hand in hand. Being a loving couple, they even extended New Year wishes to the paparazzi and acknowledged them with a wide smile.
Take a look:
A few months back, in November, a report by portal Telugu Cinema had claimed that the lovebirds are poised to get married to each other, and they are “seriously considering tying the knot.” Moreover, the report had also suggested that Tamannaah is facing ‘pressure’ from her parents to get married soon, and that Bhatia has not signed any movie post Bhola Shankar.
