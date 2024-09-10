Tanuj Virwani reveals real reason for not being in touch with ex-girlfriend Akshara Haasan: ‘Sometimes when you lose respect…’

Actor Tanuj Virwani and Akshara Haasan, daughter of Kamal Haasan, were in a relationship for four years before eventually parting ways. Their breakup occurred after Akshara's private photos were leaked online, leading to a period of no contact between them. Recently, Tanuj opened up about their relationship and revealed why they are not in touch and said, "Sometimes when you lose respect for your partner, and you don’t take a stand for them when you have to, then I may forgive but not forget."

Talking about being friends with exes in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Tanuj revealed he is in touch with many of his exes but Akshara. He said, “I am friends with many of my exes and more than friendship, we have mutual respect for each other.” Stating why he lost touch with Akshara, the actor said, “Sometimes when you lose respect for your partner, and you don’t take a stand for them when you have to, then I may forgive but not forget. In that case, I don’t have to be friends. We are happy in our respective space.”

He further elaborated that the leaked pictures had nothing to do with their breakup. He mentioned that in such a situation, one either believes in his innocence or assumes he is responsible, and in the latter case, the person should take a stand for him. However, Akshara did not take that stand, although he acknowledged that everyone has their reasons. He added that the matter no longer holds significance to him.

In the same interview, Virwani shared that his wife, Tanya Jacob, who usually does not interfere with his interviews, had concerns about the situation involving Akshara Haasan when they first met. When asked if Tanya had ever inquired about his past with Akshara, Tanuj confirmed that she had.

He further explained that he had met Tanya around the time of his breakup with Akshara, and though they were just friends at the time, Tanya, possibly out of curiosity or concern, had asked him about the incident. Tanuj mentioned that he gave her the same truthful answer then, and that was the end of the matter.

Tanuj Virwani married his girlfriend Tanya Jacob at a Christmas-themed wedding in Lonavala in December, last year. The couple is expecting their first child.

