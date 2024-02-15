TBMAUJ: Kriti Sanon reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s G.One and Sifra’s crossover; drops major hint on film’s sequel

Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying the release of her last release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor. Jointly directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film was released in the theaters earlier this month. Though it’s been a week ever since the film hit the theaters, however, the buzz around the film continues to be sky-rocketing which is apparent from the fans’ reaction as Kriti Sanon hosted a Q and A session on X.

Kriti Sanon on the crossover between G.One and Sifra

Today, on February 15, Kriti Sanon took to her X (formerly Twitter) and hosted a Q and A session for her fans and followers. Several fans and followers swamped the actress’ timeline as they asked questions to her. In response, the actress was also seen replying to most of them. Amongst several fans, a remark that stood out was a curious fan asking if there could be a crossover between Shah Rukh Khan’s G. One character from the movie, Ra. One and her character, Sifra.

The fan wrote, “Can we see a crossover of Sifra & G.one what say @iamsrk @kritisanon #KritiSanon #AskKriti.” Responding to the fan, the actress in turn also expressed excitement as she wrote, “That would be (accompanied by red-heart emojis) #AskKriti”

Take a look:

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sequel alongside Shahid Kapoor

In addition to this, another fan who seems to be quite impressed with the film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya queried about the second part of the film with Shahid Kapoor. He wrote, “When can we expect part 2 #TBMAUJ #AskKriti (accompanied by red-heart and relived face emojis)”. Adding on to the excitement further, the Mimi actress gave a major hint as she wrote, “With All the love pouring in, I’m sure Amit &Aradhana (writers& directors) are compelled to write Part2 soooonnnn! (accompanied by heart-eye and red-heart emojis)”

Take a look:

Fans react to TBMAUJ sequel

The response of the actress sent a gush of happiness amongst the fans as they reacted to her reply. A fan wrote, “And we want more of aryan and sifra if part 2 is on the cards...Shahid-kriti new bomb pair in bolly which was unexpected atleast I dint expect it to be honest!! Why it took 10 years to cast shahid and kriti together???” another fan wrote, “Can't Wait To See !!”

Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, TBMAUJ, touted as an 'Impossible Love Story' is a rom-com where Kriti takes up the role of a robot, offering the audience an innovative romance brewing between a young man and artificial intelligence.

ALSO READ: Poacher: Did you know Alia Bhatt was ‘full-blown’ pregnant with Raha when she joined Richie Mehta's crime series