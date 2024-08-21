Kiara Advani finds hubby Sidharth Malhotra 'Yummy' as he shares 'vintage state of mind' PICS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s social media banter always delight their fans. This time was no different when Sidharth dropped new pictures in a dapper look, calling it ‘a vintage state of mind.’ Kiara couldn’t stop gushing over her husband, and her reaction of saying ‘Yummy’ is too good to miss.

Today, August 21, 2024, Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram and shared his new photoshoot. Wearing a blue printed shirt and velvet suit, Sidharth looked extremely handsome as he posed for the camera. In the caption, he wrote, “A vintage state of mind.”

His wife, Kiara Advani, took to the comments section and wrote, “Yummy,” accompanied by a heart-eye and fire emoji. Have a look at Sidharth’s post and Kiara’s reaction here!

Fans were also impressed by Sidharth’s look. One person said, “Most handsome and desirable man,” while another stated, “Our style icon.” A user exclaimed, “Tumhe koi haq nahi ki tum itne FINE lago,” another comment read, “finest man alive.” Many others conveyed their admiration with red hearts and fire emojis. Some even replied to Kiara’s comment, calling the couple “goals.”

Yesterday, Kiara Advani shared some unseen pictures with Sidharth Malhotra and her family on the occasion of her parents’ wedding anniversary. The Ek Villain actor was seen posing with them for a selfie during one of their holidays and even joined them for a card game. Kiara called them “Best card partners.”

Sidharth and Kiara, the Shershaah jodi, never fail to express their love for each other. On Kiara’s 33rd birthday on July 31, Sid shared a stunning picture of his wife and wished, “Happy Birthday Love, the pic says it all. You’re the kindest soul I know, Here is to many more memories together.”

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently preparing for his action drama Mitti. Co-starring Sreeleela, the film is expected to go on floors by October 2024. Meanwhile, Kiara has a very exciting lineup of movies. She is set to star in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Kiara is also the female lead in Don 3, opposite Ranveer Singh.

