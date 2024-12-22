Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Paresh Rawal shoot their introductory scenes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character deets revealed; REPORT

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna recently officially announced their upcoming film, Thama. Earlier this year in June, Pinkvilla reported that Dinesh Vijan was reuniting with his Munjya director, Aditya Satpodar, for a horror-comedy film centered around vampires. According to recent reports, the duo, along with Paresh Rawal, have filmed their introductory scenes. Details of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character in Thama have also reportedly been revealed, and he will join the filming later.

According to a recent report by Mid Day, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thama, which is set to be the next installment in producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, will unfold across two distinct settings—present-day Delhi and the Vijayanagara Empire from the past. Although the project was initially scheduled to begin in October 2024, it was delayed.

The report revealed that Khurrana, Mandanna, and Paresh Rawal started shooting on December 12, 2024, beginning with a night schedule. At Chitra Studio, a set replicating the Delhi home of Paresh's character has been created by production designers Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray.

The trio filmed their introductory scenes at this location, where they will continue shooting until December 23, 2024, after which they will break for the New Year.

The team is expected to reconvene in Delhi in January 2025 for a continuous shooting schedule. Following a month of filming in the capital, they will head to Ooty in February 2025, where Nawazuddin Siddiqui will join the cast.

According to the reports, long shoots are planned in the Ooty forests, as Nawazuddin’s character is depicted living in the jungle. The actor, playing the antagonist, will sport a unique look designed by costume designer Sheetal Sharma.

Directed by Aditya Satpodar, the gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop is poised to release on Diwali 2025.

In an interview with India Today, Amar Kaushik talked about Thama and also shared his thoughts on first collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

He shared that both actors will have distinct character arcs in the film, which are expected to surprise the audience. He also mentioned that the script is currently being finalized and will soon move into the pre-production phase.

It is worth noting that Amar Kaushik and Ayushmann Khurrana previously worked together on the 2019 film Bala.

