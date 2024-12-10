EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2 helmer Amar Kaushik wants to direct Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah-type spoof film; wishes to make THIS with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone

In 2024, many Bollywood films in the supernatural space emerged as successful. Directors of four such movies sat for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. Stree 2’s Amar Kaushik, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s Anees Bazmee, Shaitaan’s Vikas Bahl, and Munjya’s Aditya Sarpotdar revealed what genres they would like to make with different stars. Amar expressed his wish to direct Shah Rukh Khan in a Baadshah-type spoof film and shared his choices for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

During Pinkvilla’s Directors Roundtable, Amar Kaushik revealed that he would want to make a mythological film with Hrithik Roshan and a Chennai Express-type comedy with Deepika Padukone. For Akshay Kumar, the Stree 2 helmer said he has directed him in comedy and would love to work with him in the same genre, maybe ‘action comedy.’

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, Amar stated, “I think he can do woh jo ek spoof wala ek genre hota hai na Baadshah wala (that spoof genre like Baadshah), something like that. Woh bhi larger-than-life kuch hona chahiye (That also needs to be larger-than-life), something like adventure.”

In the same segment, Anees Bazmee shared that he would make a comedy with Akshay Kumar, a romantic film with Katrina Kaif, and an action movie with Vicky Kaushal. For Salman Khan, he said, “Salman bhai ke sath mujhe lagta hai kahaani kuch bhi, action bhi bana sakte hain, romantic bhi bana sakte hain, comedy bhi bana sakte hain (With Salman Bhai, I feel any story can be made, action, romantic, or comedy).”

When Aditya Sarpotdar was asked to choose a genre to direct Shah Rukh Khan in, he said he would make any kind of film to work with the superstar. For Varun Dhawan he mentioned comedy and shared that he liked the actor’s sense of humor and timing.

Aditya revealed that with Ranbir Kapoor, he would love to do an action film. “I feel that he’s not done enough action, and he can be very good at action,” he added. Coming to Kiara Advani, Aditya praised her in Satyaprem Ki Katha. He stated, “She can do emotion so well. With Kiara, a horror drama would be great to do.”

During his turn, Vikas Bahl was asked to choose for Aamir Khan. He replied, “I would love to do Andaz Apna Apna again. He should do a comedy.” For Salman also, Vikas chose comedy and said, “Action toh action director banata hai, comedy na actor banata hai (Action is made by an action director, comedy is created by an actor), and I think that Salman’s comedy is so missed.”

For Akshay Kumar, he mentioned ‘straight-face comedy.’ Regarding Alia Bhatt, Vikas stated that she could do anything. He appreciated her Gully Boy performance and added, “I would want her to do something where she is this little bomb that nobody can understand what she’s capable of.”

