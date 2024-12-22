Housefull 5 stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and Sonam Bajwa join viral Kaali Activa trend and we didn't see this coming; WATCH
Sonam Bajwa took to her Instagram to share a reel featuring Housefull 5 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri, as they groove to the viral song Kaali Activa. Check it out here!
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is one of the highly anticipated films in Bollywood. The team was filming extensively in Europe, including on a cruise, and several behind-the-scenes pictures have left fans eagerly awaiting the movie. Recently, Sonam Bajwa shared a reel on Instagram featuring her co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri, as the trio danced to the viral song Kaali Activa and fans were in disbelief saying, "The collab everyone didn’t know they needed."
In the video, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nargis Fakhri are seen dancing enthusiastically to the hit track. Bajwa is dressed in a pastel pink outfit, Fernandez looks stunning in a light green sharara suit and Fakhri shines in a yellow and white suit. The trio sported braided hair, embracing their inner Punjabi kudi vibes.
Jacqueline took to the comments section and wrote, "I think we should do more reels." Mouni Roy commented, "so cute." Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Killed it." Soundarya Sharma commented, “Oye hoye kya kehne twade @sonambajwa @jacquelienefernandez @nargisfakhri chak te phatte napp di killi, ab pata chala break vich tussi kyun nahin milli Cha Gaye tussi. Do translate to the homies."
One fan wrote, "what does the song mean @nargisfakhri sing it for me someday." Someone wrote, "The collab everyone didn’t know they needed!!!!." Someone wrote, "U look so graceful in this trio so much." One fan wrote, "We want more reel from this trio."
Recently, taking to Instagram, Nadiadwala Grandson shared a stunning picture of the entire cast of Housefull 5 in their on-screen avatars, and it was an absolute treat for fans! Sharing the picture, the makers added a fitting caption: “Cruising through the last schedule of our cinematic journey!”
The fifth installment of the popular Housefull franchise boasts an impressive cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and Dino Morea. Joining them in key roles are Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.
