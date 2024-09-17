The Buckingham Murders: When hype around Kareena Kapoor got ‘fever’ for co-star Ranveer Brar; latter reveals iconic slap scene took 15 takes

Chef-turned-actor Ranveer Brar was recently seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders and is gaining critical praise for his performance. Brar recently spoke to India Today Digital, where he couldn’t stop praising the film’s lead, Kareena Kapoor Khan. He also revealed how the iconic slap scene in the climax took 15 takes to finalize, with Bebo not even touching him once.

Ranveer Brar, who played Daljeet Kohli, shared, “Kareena was initially reluctant to slap me; she kept saying, 'nahi maarungi' (I will not hit you). Kareena’s hands always ended up close to my nose without actually touching me. I am not used to reacting without being hit, so we needed at least 15 takes for that scene. However, I must add that Kareena did not touch me even once.”

The 46-year-old made his debut with Modern Love Mumbai alongside Pratik Gandhi and explained how doing scenes with him being the same age was easier. Ranveer, however, with Kareena, was ‘slightly intimidated’. Brar added, “While working with Pratik was breezy, the hype around Kareena made me nervous. I even got a fever.”

ALSO READ: The Buckingham Murders: Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan took a pay cut? Director Hansal Mehta reveals, ‘She has also put her belief’

Ranveer further revealed how Kareena Kapoor Khan sat through all his close-ups, even though someone else could have done that thing and he found it quite a sweet and humbling experience. “Given it was my first day on set, she made me feel comfortable. All the anxiety I had vanished in that moment,” Brar said adding that artists from film families often hold a special respect for the script and story.

Advertisement

The Chef felt Kareena was quite committed to the film and the story, and not just her character. For the unversed, Kapoor has also produced The Buckingham Murders and Brar recalled how, despite only focusing on her role, she prioritized the story always. According to him, he has immense respect for the actress after working with her.

Describing his experience on The Buckingham Murders as a filmmaking school, Ranveer concluded his note by saying, “It was an amazing experience, and thanks to Hansal sir, I learned so much. It felt like going back to school."

Watch The Buckingham Murders in theatres near you.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu, and Karisma Kapoor have been Bollywood’s OG ‘IT Girls’ even before it was a thing and there’s no debate