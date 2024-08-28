Kareena Kapoor Khan says ‘no intentions to hurt religious sentiments’ as her book Pregnancy Bible gets legal notice from Madhya Pradesh HC

Kareena Kapoor Khan has lately been embroiled in a controversy over the name of her book Pregnancy Bible. Responding to a legal notice sent to her in May by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the actress has clarified that she had no intentions of hurting any religious sentiments.

The notice was issued over a petition filed by advocate Christopher Anthony, who sought a ban on the sale of Kareena’s book. The Crew actress, in her reply through lawyers Divya Krishna Billaiya and Nikhil Bhatt, stressed that she had no intentions of hurting any religious sentiments. Her reply came to divert the objection on her book’s sale where she also called Pregnancy Bible her ‘third child’.

A hearing spearheaded by Justice GS Ahluwalia has been scheduled by Madhya Pradesh HC on September 10 in this matter, as reported by Free Press Journal.

Anthony who happens to be a social activist from Jabalpur had previously stated that the word ‘Bible’ appears to be hurtful to the Christian community’s sentiments. He quoted, “The Bible is the holy book of Christianity and it is wrong to compare Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy with the Bible.”

Back then the court had rejected his petition noting that Anthony failed to prove how the word bible was offensive in Kareena’s book. The man had then appealed to the Additional Sessions Court and there also his petition was dismissed. Later when the notice finally got issued to Kareena, the sellers and publishers were also slapped with legal notices alongside.

In 2021, another Christian organization raised concerns over the title of Kareena’s book following which a police complaint was also filed in Maharashtra’s Beed naming the actress and two others on the pretext of allegedly offending religious sentiments. The entire legal matter is yet to be settled in court.

Advertisement

On the personal front, Kareena has been married to actor Saif Ali Khan since 2012 and the couple welcomed their first child, a son, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. They later became parents to another son in 2021, who they named Jehangir aka Jeh.

On the professional front, the diva is gearing up for the release of her The Buckingham Murders followed by Singham Again this year.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks back at Karisma being first woman from family to enter films; says she 'resurrected' Kapoor family name