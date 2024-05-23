The Family Man 3: Sharad Kelkar reveals he's not a part of Manoj Bajpayee starrer; says 'nobody informed me’

Raj & DK’s popular web show franchise The Family Man is set to see its third season rolling out soon. While the makers have retained the original cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi for the upcoming part, Sharad Kelkar has been left out. The actor has now confirmed not being approached by makers at all.

Is Sharad Kelkar absent from The Family Man Season 3?

Apparently in a recent interview with India Today, the Srikanth star revealed that he assumed he was not tagged in the announcement post, so he might not be in the show. He shared, “I don't know anything about it. I don't have any news of it as well. In fact, I read the announcement, but nobody informed me. So, I don't have any clue. But I think it will be bigger and better than The Family Man Season 2."

Sharad Kelkar who played the character of Arvind who is the mischiefmaker in Manoj's life was told that ever since the announcement fans are expecting him to bring some drama. "They will find some other Kaleshi guy," said Sharad adding that he isn't aware of what they have written.

He added, “I didn't have any meetings or communications with them, so I don't know if my role is there or written. If it is written, then I'll be there; otherwise, you guys, miss me. I never tease, I never lie, so what I am saying is true."

More about The Family Man 3

The third season of this thriller will revolve around national security threats, the filming of which has already begun. The series will be available to stream by 2025. Recently while speaking to Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee had talked about the developments of Family Man 3.

Asked about how it is going, he told us, “I am enjoying it a lot. The shooting is going on. We have wrapped up a schedule. I slept at 1:30 AM and then I had to come for the masterclass.” He revealed that the shooting will resume after the release of his 100th film Bhaiyya Ji and will go on till November. Manoj further assured that the new season is going to be far bigger and better than the previous 2 seasons.

