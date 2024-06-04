10 shows like Delhi Crime that will keep you on the edge of your seats

One of the highly acclaimed series, Delhi Crime, was released in 2019. From Shefali Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi’s compelling portrayal to Richie Mehta and Tanuj Chopra’s stellar direction, the show was so well-received by the audience that makers delighted the fans with its second season in 2022. If you are also among the ardent fans of such crime-thriller series, here we’ve curated a list of critically acclaimed shows like Delhi Crime that will keep you glued to your TV screens.

Notably, both seasons of the Delhi Crime web series not only impressed the audience but Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal, and Tillotama Shome among others drew significant attention for their performances. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the shows that are worth your time.

10 shows like Delhi Crime that will keep you hooked

1. Aranyak (2021)

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Taneesha Joshi, Zakir Hussain, Indraneil Sengupta

Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Taneesha Joshi, Zakir Hussain, Indraneil Sengupta Director: Vinay Waikul

Vinay Waikul IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Release year: 2021

2021 Where to watch: Netflix

Topping the list of crime web series on Netflix is Raveena Tandon’s Aranyak. One of the best performances of the actress, the series narrates the story of truthful police officers who investigate the rape case of a teenager in a small town of Himachal Pradesh. What follows is political power plays, and dangerous criminals that no one saw coming.

2. Jamtara-Sabka Number Aayega (2020)

Cast: Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Sparsh Srivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Aasif Khan, Monika Panwar, Harshit Gupta

Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Sparsh Srivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Aasif Khan, Monika Panwar, Harshit Gupta Director: Soumendra Padhi

Soumendra Padhi IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Release year: 2020

2020 Where to watch: Netflix

In the plethora of Netflix crime series, Jamtara hands down will bring a fresh breeze of air for its subject and storyline. The show is inspired by the real-life scam that erupted in North India, where many innocent people were conned by young boys who called them using the voice of women.

3. Paatal lok (2020)

Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Jagjeet Sandhu, Aasif Khan, Suvinder Vicky

Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Jagjeet Sandhu, Aasif Khan, Suvinder Vicky Director: Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy

Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Release year: 2020

2020 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Do you also remember watching the series that came amidst the pandemic? In case you’ve missed out, then let us tell you, the show promises a nail-biting plot in an ensemble cast. The neo-noir style series unfolds the story of a police officer who is assigned the case of an assassination attempt on a journalist. The officer lands in the world of Paatal Lok which creates a strong build-up to the finale with gory violence, making it a wholesome watch.

4. She (2020)

Cast: Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma, Kishore Kumar G, Saqib Ayub

Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma, Kishore Kumar G, Saqib Ayub Director: Arif Ali and Avinash Das

Arif Ali and Avinash Das IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Release year: 2020

2020 Where to watch: Netflix

She is quite a popular crime web series on Netflix that narrates the story of a strong female character, Bhumika Pardeshi, who is committed to her family. In the show, she is sent on an undercover mission to nab an underworld gang – particularly a major drug lord. In order to do that, she has to disguise herself as a prostitute. The series keeps one hooked following its nail-biting mysteries and intelligent investigation.

5. Aarya (2020)

Cast: Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Viren Vazirani, Jayant Kripalani Priyasha Bhardwaj Sikandar Kher Namit Das

Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Viren Vazirani, Jayant Kripalani Priyasha Bhardwaj Sikandar Kher Namit Das Director: Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat

Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Release year: 2020

2020 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Another crime based web series, Hindi Aarya is a delightful watch that narrates the story of Aarya Sareen, a devoted wife and mother who gets embroiled in the illegal drug trade after her husband is killed. Following this, she has to protect her family from the dangerous underworld while uncovering the truth behind her husband's murder. The series explores themes of family, betrayal, and redemption, making it a worth-watch.

6. Asur (2020)

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Vishesh Bansal, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi, Pawan Chopra, Gaurav Arora, Abhishek Chauhan, Meiyang Chang

Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Vishesh Bansal, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi, Pawan Chopra, Gaurav Arora, Abhishek Chauhan, Meiyang Chang Director: Oni Sen

Oni Sen IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Release year: 2020

2020 Where to watch: Voot/Jio Cinema

Asur is also one of the shows like Delhi Crime that follows the story of Nikhil Nair (Barun) who takes up the Central Bureau of Investigation with his former mentor Dhananya Rajpoot (Arshad). The game of cat and mouse will keep you on the edge of the seat. The series, which stays true to its name, also has mythological undertones that highlight the subject of good vs evil.

7. The Family Man (2019)

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Director: Raj&DK

Raj&DK IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Much like Delhi crime web-series, Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man deserves your immediate attention. The show that debuted in late 2019 will keep you hooked to the screens with a perfect blend of humor and gritty arcs. Raj & DK’s creation narrates the story of a simple, middle-class man who works with the National Investigation Agency. Tasked with intense missions, he has to juggle as a married man who has bills to pay. With the increasing pressure, his dual lives are endangered due to his job.

8. Breathe (2018)

Cast: R. Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Sapna Pabbi, Neena Kulkarni, Anuj Sachdeva

R. Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Sapna Pabbi, Neena Kulkarni, Anuj Sachdeva Director: Mayank Sharma

Mayank Sharma IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Release year: 2018

2018 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most loved shows like Delhi Crime; Breathe brings R Madhavan in an entirely different avatar. The crime thriller series revolves around a loving father who bends the rule in order to save his son’s life, battling with weak lungs and running out of time. The basic storyline narrates the saga of a struggling man who fights against the odds and goes to the far extent to protect his family.

9. Sacred Games (2018)

The Netflix crime series Hindi titled Sacred Games is another stellar series that is sure to leave you impressed. The show narrates the story of an honest Mumbai police officer who embarks on a mission to nap gangsters who threaten him to blow up the city. The series is based on the eponymous novel by Vikram Chandra.

10. Mirzapur (2018)

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shriya Pilgaonkar

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shriya Pilgaonkar Director: Karan Anshuman; Gurmeet Singh; Mihir Desai

Karan Anshuman; Gurmeet Singh; Mihir Desai IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Release year: 2018

2018 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

If you enjoy crime-based web series Hindi, let’s wrap up the list of the iconic series that continue to rule the hearts of fans. Mirzapur narrates the story of Kaleen Bhaiya, who made millions by exporting carpets and became the mafia boss of his region. However, his son Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu Sharma) is an unworthy yet power-hungry heir who aims to continue his father’s legacy. The show has been loved so much that fans are waiting with bated breath for its impending third season’s release.

These are some of the shows like Delhi Crime that have equal nail-biting plot lines in the crime-drama and thriller genres, enough to keep one on the edge of their seats. Which one of these have you watched?

