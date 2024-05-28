Manoj Bajpayee opens up on sharing cigarettes with Shah Rukh Khan during theater days; Here's what he said

Manoj Bajpayee entered the Bollywood industry a few years after Shah Rukh Khan, but before that, both of them were a part of the same theater group in Delhi. Manoj who continues to be known as one of the most talented stars of Bollywood for the past 3 decades, just like SRK, recently recalled how both of them used to share cigarettes back then.

The actor said that everybody in the theater group used to share their cigarettes because nobody could afford to smoke alone.

Manoj Bajpayee on sharing cigarettes with Shah Rukh Khan

During an interview with Galatta India, Manoj Bajpayee recalled sharing cigarettes with Shah Rukh Khan and other mates from his theater group. shared that smoking a cigarette when he was in a theater group was a big deal because nobody could afford it. In fact, he shared that when somebody had a cigarette they would share it with four people.

The actor recalled that even if someone had a pack of cigarettes he wouldn't use it alone because it was now his turn to share with people who shared with him in the past.

Talking more about his companionship with Shah Rukh Khan before entering Bollywood, he shared that they were together in Barry John’s theatre group. Manoj said that while he was a part of the group for a 'very very long time', SRK stayed there for some time before shifting to Mumbai. The Family Man actor shared that he shifted to the city of dreams after he did Shekhar’s Kapur’s Bandit Queen.

Manoj Bajpayee's work front

Manoj Bajpayee started 2024 with his OTT film Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. The sequel to the 2021 film Silence had him in the role of ACP Avinash Verma. Also starring Prachi Desai, Sahil Satish Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh, the film is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans and began streaming on ZEE5 on April 16, 2024.

Right now, he is in the news for his film Bhaiyya Ji. It is the 100th film of his career and brings back the power-packed combo of Manoj and director Apoorv Singh Karki after Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Bhaiyya Ji hit the cinemas on May 24.

