Manoj Bajpayee shares why he gets scolded by vegetable vendors; reveals wife ignores him when he starts bargaining

Manoj Bajpayee is an actor par excellence who has been rightly rewarded with multiple National Film Awards. The senior star of showbiz has taken the big screen and the OTT world by storm. Over the past decades, Bajpayee has shared the screen with several equally talented artists. Apart from this, fans truly love him for his grounded nature and personality. Recently, the actor recalled a funny anecdote about the same. Read on to know more!

Manoj Bajpayee reveals vegetable sellers scolded him

In a recent chat with Mashable India, Manoj Bajpayee spoke about his bargaining habits when he goes shopping. When asked if he bargains when he buys vegetables, Bajpayee said, “Ab daant dete hai sabzi waale mujhe, ‘Ye achcha nahi lag raha sir.’ Then I tell them that I am merely practicing! My wife would behave as if she didn’t know me. She doesn’t like to bargain.”

About Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj Bajpayee's latest movie Bhaiyya ji released on May 24, 2024. The team behind Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai united with the actor for another thrilling film. Manoj Bajpayee truly emanates fierceness and determination in the trailer of the movie. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani, this film promises an exciting ride.

Manoj Bajpayee on the work front

Apart from Bhaiyya ji, Bajpayee last appeared in Devashish Makhija's Joram and is currently involved in Kanu Behl's project, Despatch. He also appeared in Abhishek Chaubey's comedy-crime thriller web series Killer Soup earlier this year. Starring alongside Konkona Sensharma, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal, the series, originally named Soup, was co-written by Chaubey, Harshad Nalawade, Anant Tripathi, and Unaiza Merchant.

Reportedly inspired by a true event, the series offers a blend of humor and crime, showcasing Bajpayee's versatility across various genres.

Manoj Bajpayee recently completed 30 years in Bollywood. He was given a tribute at the Tagore Center at the Indian Embassy, Berlin. The event also acknowledged the selection of Bajpayee's film The Fable at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.

