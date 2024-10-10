Meet actor who quit advertising course within 5 months, started career in Ektaa Kapoor’s daily soap, married twice, and worked with Salman Khan

There have been many actors in the film industry who have come from a television background. The actor we’re talking about in this piece quit his advertising course after five months and then went on to work in Ektaa Kapoor’s popular daily soap. He has even worked in a film with Salman Khan. On the personal front, this actor got married for the second time earlier in 2024. Were you able to guess? Yes, we mean Pulkit Samrat.

In an old interview with The Times of India, Pulkit Samrat revealed that he was studying an advertising course at the Apeejay Institute of Design when he got his first modeling assignment. He quit his studies and moved to Mumbai, where he joined an acting course.

Pulkit made his acting debut in Ektaa R Kapoor’s famous television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, portraying the character of Laksh Virani. His film debut came with Bittoo Boss in 2012. Then, the actor played the role of Hunny in the comedy movie Fukrey, which has now become one of the most loved franchises in Bollywood.

In 2014, Pulkit made an appearance in the Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho. Other notable titles in his filmography include Dolly Ki Doli, Sanam Re, Junooniyat, Fukrey Returns, Veerey Ki Wedding, and more.

He was last seen in the 2023 movie Fukrey 3 alongside Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and others. Pulkit’s upcoming film is the romantic drama Suswagatam Khushamadeed with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif. It is slated to release in cinemas on November 22, 2024.

Advertisement

Coming to his personal life, Pulkit Samrat got married to Shweta Rohira in 2014, and the couple separated after a year.

Later, Pulkit met actress Kriti Kharbanda and started dating her. They have worked together in the movies Veerey Ki Wedding, Pagalpanti, and Taish. The couple tied the knot on March 15, 2024, in a beautiful ceremony.

Talking about his social media presence, Pulkit has an active Instagram account where he shares updates about his work and family life. He enjoys a following of over 1.4 million on the platform.

ALSO READ: Meet actor, who quit CA to pursue film career, had big Bollywood breakthrough, and went on to work with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif