Did you know Shah Rukh Khan’s advice to Abhishek Bachchan became mantra for Bluffmaster’s song?

Abhishek Bachchan shares a great bond with Shah Rukh Khan, and they have worked together in films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Happy New Year. Junior Bachchan, who recently starred in I Want To Talk, opened up about an important piece of advice SRK gave him before he became an actor. He revealed that it became the mantra for a song in Bluffmaster.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Abhishek Bachchan recalled a moment when he was sitting with Uday Chopra in the latter’s garden. He shared that Shah Rukh Khan was also there, as they used to play cricket on Sunday. The actor remembered SRK talking to him and Uday as they were about to start their careers in films with Refugee and Mohabbatein, respectively.

Abhishek revealed that Shah Rukh told the duo that there were two kinds of actors in the world. He mentioned that SRK said, “One actor is running because dogs are chasing him. He is running for his life. The other actor is running because he loves running.”

The I Want To Talk star disclosed that King Khan told them to be second and run because they loved it, not because of some compulsion.

Abhishek Bachchan shared how this advice was used in the song Right Here Right Now of the movie Bluffmaster. He said, “That’s why the end of my song, Right Here Right Now, was Uday’s and my mantra to each other. So I say at the end, ‘UC (Uday Chopra)—keep running, homeboy.’” AB called it wonderful advice that one should do things because they loved it.

He remarked that sometimes it didn’t work that way and people are ‘compelled’ to do stuff because of financial requirements or such.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are set to reunite for the movie King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the action thriller is produced by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand. It also stars Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that King is set to go on floors in January 2025 in Mumbai, followed by a schedule in Europe.

