Stree 2: Hansal Mehta calls Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'talent vehicle'; says 'Don’t trivialise its success...'

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, had been one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. The sequel to the 2018 film Stree hit theaters on August 15, and took a huge start at the box office. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has now penned a heartfelt note for the movie and called it a ‘talent vehicle.’ He also asked not to trivialize the film’s success by crediting it to one person.

Today, August 16, Hansal Mehta took to his X (Twitter) handle and wrote a message about the recently released film Stree 2. He said, “When you celebrate the success of Stree 2 remember that it goes beyond the narrow star driven calculations that abound in the industry. Don’t trivialise its success by attributing it to one star. This is a talent vehicle, studded with exceptional writing, directorial and histrionic talent.”

Praising Rajkummar Rao and director Amar Kaushik, Mehta stated, “It is a triumph for Rajkummar who we love because he is such a superlative actor. It is a triumph for Amar Kaushik because of his command over the medium and his ability to expertly craft a script into meaningful entertainment for the masses.”

Check out his tweet!

Coming to the rest of the cast and crew, the filmmaker mentioned, “It is a triumph for Niren Bhatt’s writing - from Taarak Mehta to Bala to Bhediya to Munjya, the man has consistently delivered. It is a triumph for an ensemble that is as much a principal lead as Raj and Shraddha.”

Advertisement

He concluded by saying, “It is a triumph for Indian mainstream cinema. Finally real talent wins. Trade experts and often many critics will still make reductive observations - remember they are no experts. Just people who thrive on oversimplifying talent, story, success and failure. LONG POST OVER AND OUT.”

According to Pinkvilla’s box office report, with a Rs. 72.50 crore opening day in India, the worldwide gross of Stree 2 stands at Rs. 80 crore approx through August 15.

The cast of Stree 2 includes Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana in significant roles. It is the latest installment in the supernatural universe created by Maddock Films.

ALSO READ: Khel Khel Mein Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before watching Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and others’ comedy