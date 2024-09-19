THROWBACK: When Akshay Kumar revealed why he never lets his son Aarav travel in 'first class'; Find out

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen as a lead in Khel Khel Mein, has been busy with his upcoming projects these days. As far as his personal life is concerned, Akshay shares a great bond with his family which includes his wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna and their kids, Aarav and Nitara. The superstar once got candid about why he never lets his son Aarav travel in 'first class'.

During a reality TV show, Akshay Kumar spoke about his parenting skills of how he has raised his son, Aarav and daughter Nitara. Akshay revealed that his son, Aarav doesn't travel in 'first-class' flights.

"You won't believe it, till today I can afford, my whole family can afford to go on a first class, my son goes in economy. He sits behind. Me and my wife sit ahead," the Khel Khel Mein star said.

Akshay added that he doesn't "allow" him to feel that he is a superstar's son as the actor wants him to realize the value of money in his life.

The 57-year-old actor's revelation was in reference to his answer about whether his kids have been stubborn in front of him or not. To which, Akshay shared that he has never hit his kids in his life, be it for stubbornness or other reasons. The Welcome to the Jungle actor further quipped by saying that his wife, Twinkle smacks them at times. However, he has never done it.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav turned a year older on September 15. Akshay dropped a picture of himself with Twinkle and Aarav from their safari at a foreign location on Instagram. The superstar wished his son a happy birthday in his post.

The Garam Masala actor penned a heartwarming note for Aarav. In the caption, the superstar shared that his heart is filled with pride as he is watching his son grow as a kind and loving person. Akshay added that Aarav's presence brings joy into his life.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has several movies in the pipeline including Hera Pheri 3, Bhoot Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, Jolly LLB 3, Singham Again and more.

