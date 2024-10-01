THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt got jhumkas from fan but Ranveer Singh kept them for Deepika Padukone; ‘Teri bhabhi kitni khush hogi’

Ranveer Singh recently embraced parenthood with his wife, Deepika Padukone, as they welcomed their baby girl. He has, time and again, served major husband goals. Let’s revisit the moment when Ranveer’s co-star Alia Bhatt got jhumkas from a fan as a gift during the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, the actor kept them for Deepika and said that she would be very happy.

During the Delhi promotions of his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, Ranveer Singh engaged in a playful interaction with a fan. The fan came to the stage and proceeded to gift jhumkas to Alia Bhatt, which was a reference to the film’s song What Jhumka. However, Ranveer took the box and said, “Wow, for me? Thank you.”

When the fan told him, “Aapke liye tight hug hai, yeh Alia ke liye hai (There’s a tight hug for you; this is for Alia),” Ranveer replied, “Aap unko hug dedo, yeh main leke jaata hun (You give the hug to her, I’ll take the jhumkas).”

He added, “Teri bhabhi (Deepika Padukone) kitni khushi hogi (Your sister-in-law will be so happy).” Alia also couldn’t stop laughing at their interaction.

Watch the video here!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28, 2023. The romantic comedy marked the return of Karan Johar to the director’s chair after seven years. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the family entertainer also featured Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh announced the birth of his and Deepika Padukone’s daughter on September 8, 2024. The Instagram post received a lot of love from their friends and colleagues in the film industry. On the work front, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that he is set to resume shooting for Aditya Dhar’s untitled directorial in November. He is looking forward to the Diwali release of Singham Again, which also stars Deepika.

Alia Bhatt is currently preparing for the release of her action thriller Jigra. She also has Alpha and Love & War in her kitty.

