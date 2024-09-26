Ranveer Singh drops FIRST PIC after becoming dad to baby girl; turns on beast mode amid intense workout session

Ranveer Singh recently entered the phase of parenthood as he welcomed his first child with his wife Deepika Padukone. On September 8, 2024, he announced that he had become a dad to a baby girl. Now, Ranveer has shared his first picture after this milestone. The actor turned on his beast mode amid an intense workout session.

Today, September 26, 2024, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories and shared his first picture after becoming a father. In the photo, he was seen dressed in athletic wear, including a white vest, blue shorts, and gym gloves. Ranveer had his hair tied up and sported a long beard, which is presumably his look for his upcoming movie. The actor flaunted his toned biceps and was seen sweating from his workout.

Have a look at the picture here!

Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a joint announcement on Instagram. They shared the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival into the world. Their post received a lot of love from their friends and colleagues in the film industry.

Prior to returning to India for Deepika’s delivery this month, Ranveer was shooting for his next film abroad. It is an untitled action thriller with director Aditya Dhar. The film was officially announced in July. The star cast also includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

Advertisement

In the announcement, Ranveer penned a heartfelt note, saying, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”

Apart from this, Ranveer is also looking forward to the release of the Cop Universe movie Singham Again. He is reprising his role from Simmba in this Rohit Shetty directorial. Deepika Padukone is also making her entry into the universe with this Diwali release. She is portraying the character of Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt ‘sailed through’ her pregnancy during Heart of Stone shoot; actress’ trainer shares how she 'remotely' prepped for action scenes