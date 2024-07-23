7 traits that prove Vicky Kaushal from Bad Newz and Ranveer Singh from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are ‘ek hi thali ke chatte batte’

Warning: This article contains Bad Newz spoilers.

Have you watched the movie Bad Newz yet? The romantic comedy starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk was released on July 19, 2024, and has been receiving a lot of love from the audience for its humor and performances. Vicky certainly stole the show in the role of Akhil Chadha, exuding his talent and charm. Did he remind you of another true blue Punjabi character in Bollywood from the recent past?

We are talking about Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Randhawa from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, who captured our hearts in 2023. These two romcom heroes from Dharma Productions share a lot of personality traits, making them two peas in a pod. Let’s take a closer look at the similarities between Akhil and Rocky that have made their roles memorable.

7 similar endearing qualities of Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh’s characters:



1. They are the true blue Punjabis of Delhi

Both Akhil Chadha and Rocky Randhawa are shown as the Punjabi munde who have unreal swag. While Akhil may not know Rocky’s unique English, he has his own delightful self. Belonging to Delhi, they also have the Dilliwalon ka dil, which they wear on their sleeves.

2. They are the life of the party

Akhil and Rocky are both the life of the parties and know how to set the stage on fire. Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh get a chance to flaunt their dancing skills in their introduction songs, Raula Raula and Heart Throb, respectively.

3. Both handle family businesses

While Rocky worked in his family business of Dhanlakshmi Sweets, Akhil handled a famous Chaap Corner. They certainly love their food.

4. They are very stylish

Both the characters have a commendable sense of style, which is the perfect representation of their colorful and happy personalities. Both Vicky and Ranveer got the chance to flaunt their chiseled physiques and impress the audience with their looks in the films. They have also got their own theme music, which plays in the background during their scenes, adding to their charm.

5. They dote on their loved ones

Akhil absolutely adores his mother and loves her the most in the world. He is always stuck to his phone and never wants to miss her calls. He also dotes on his wife Saloni (Triptii Dimri) and keeps the romance alive with his grand gestures. Similarly, Rocky is also very protective about his family, especially his mother and grandfather. When he falls for Rani (Alia Bhatt), he goes an extra mile to make her feel special.

They both get strong, opinionated, and career-oriented women as their partners who balance their nature perfectly.

6. They learn from their mistakes

Akhil initially doesn’t understand his partner’s love for her career, which results in huge problems between them and ultimately a divorce. However, he recognizes his flaws and works to improve on them so as to win Saloni’s heart again. In the end, even when he is competing with Gurbir (Ammy Virk) for her affections, he makes a selfless decision that would ensure her happiness.

Similarly, Rocky changes his patriarchal ways when Rani enters his life and apologizes to her family for his mistakes.

7. They are emotional

Both these joyful characters are quite sentimental as well when it comes to their loved ones. Be it separating from Saloni or when he is on the verge of losing their babies, Akhil’s emotional side comes out.

Rocky’s vulnerable side is also shown during his ‘cancel culture’ speech as well as when he loses his grandfather.

These qualities certainly make the duo kindred spirits. Wouldn’t it be great to have a spinoff where we get to watch these two characters interact with each other? It would be interesting to see whether they clash due to their similar personalities or form a heartwarming bond. What do you think about their similar traits and the idea of them in one movie? Let us know in the comments below.

More about Bad Newz and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Bad Newz is currently running in cinemas. Alongside the lead trio of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, Neha Dhupia stars in a pivotal role. Written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, the movie is directed by Anand Tiwari. The plot revolves around the phenomenon of heteropaternal superfecundation, where Triptii’s Saloni finds out that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the silver screen on July 28, 2023. Joining the lead pairing of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. The film is directed by Karan Johar and penned by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The story is about two individuals who are from different cultural backgrounds and have to fight for their love.

