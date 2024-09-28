Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Alia Bhatt blesses fans with wholesome PICS ft. her hubby and Raha; says he makes life feel like 'a giant hug'

Alia Bhatt never fails to express her love for her husband Ranbir Kapoor and often gives a peek into their special moments together on social media. Today, September 28, 2024, on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday, the actress blessed fans with wholesome pictures. She posted glimpses with him as well as their daughter Raha and shared that her hubby made life feel like 'a giant hug.'

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with her family. The first slide was a priceless moment as she joined Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha in hugging a tree. The trio was all smiles in this mushy picture. The second snap showed Ranbir’s back as he carried Raha in his arms in an amusement park.

The third one was a blurred picture showcasing Alia sitting in RK’s lap as they sported huge smiles. The next slide captured the Ramayana actor and Raha taking a walk amid a horse stable. Alia posted a photo of ‘Table 8,’ which is the couple’s lucky number. The last picture was of a giant heart balloon saying “Happy Birthday Ranbir,” with a frame of Alia and Ranbir’s romantic moment kept below it.

In the caption, Alia wrote, “Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one (heart hands emoji) happy birthday baby (balloon and dizzy emojis).”

Advertisement

Have a look at the post!

Alia Bhatt’s love-filled post for Ranbir Kapoor received a lot of love from the film industry. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “2nd pic for the win,” while Neetu Kapoor left two-pink heart emojis. Aditi Rao Hydari, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vasan Bala, and more used red heart emojis. Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Vedang Raina, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Vicky Kaushal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others showed their love by leaving a like.

Fans were also in awe with one saying, “Never knew Raha would complete this family so perfectly.” Another user gushed, “Life in a picture.”

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are set to reunite on the big screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War.

ALSO READ: 7 movies on Netflix featuring ensemble casts that guarantee endless entertainment