THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt was called ‘very cute’ for doing THIS after getting dr*nk; ‘I just love making…’

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have spoken about their admiration for each other on multiple occasions. The two B-town stars also came together on a chat show, hosted by Neha Dhupia. While they candidly spoke about their professional lives, the host asked the National Award-winning actress to share about ‘the dumbest thing she has done after getting dr*nk’. The Jigra actress was quick to share that she likes to make funny faces and she has been called ‘very cute’ for it too. Read on!

In an earlier chat with Neha Dhupia for BFFs With Vogue, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif graced the couch. As the three B-town friends had fun playing games and making some revelations, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared she does this after getting drunk. When Neha enquired ‘What’s the dumbest thing you’ve done when drunk?’ Bhatt shared, “I behave like a child and I don’t know why. So, if you’re someone whom I have met for the first time and maybe you are a suitor, then I will be like (enacting like a child). I don’t know why I just love making weird faces and sounds. Apparently, I have been told, that it’s very cute.”

Katrina and Neha had a great laugh upon hearing about this unknown antic about Bhatt, who recently made her debut at the runway of Paris Fashion Week. During an appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, the Student Of The Year debutant heaped praise on the Merry Christmas actress for being one of the hardest working actresses in the industry. She stated that the work she puts in each of her characters and songs is what dreams are made of for her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina. The Vasan Bala actioner is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024. She is also busy with the filming of her next project Alpha, co-starring Munjya actress Sharvari.

