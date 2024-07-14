WATCH: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli feel elated as they enjoy Krishna Das’ kirtan in London

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the adorable couple, are currently spending some quality time together in the United Kingdom. They are also accompanied by their kids, Vamika and Akaay. The couple recently attended a kirtan by Krishna Das in London. A video of Virat and Anushka enjoying the atmosphere has surfaced on the internet.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli smile wide during Krishna Das’ kirtan in London

Today, July 14, 2024, several fan pages of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a recent video of the duo enjoying a kirtan by Krishna Das at the Union Chapel in London. In the clip, they were seen dressed in a casual look, with the actress in a blue t-shirt and her husband in a brown shirt. They clapped loudly and had big smiles on their faces, reflecting the good times they had.

Watch the video here!

For the uninitiated, Krishna Das is an American vocalist renowned for performing Hindu devotional music.

Anushka also took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures of the singer from his performance. She tagged him and used a red heart emoji.

Have a look!

Earlier, on July 4, Virat returned to India from Barbados after Team India’s victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. India played the final against South Africa on June 29, but the players were stuck for a few days due to a hurricane. Upon their return, they visited PM Narendra Modi in Delhi and then went to Mumbai for the victory parade. Virat departed for London the same night.

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s heartfelt notes after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory

After the World Cup win, Anushka Sharma made a heartwarming post for Virat Kohli on Instagram. In her love-filled note, she wrote, “AND ….. I love this man @virat.kohli. So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!”

In return, Virat acknowledged Anushka’s role in his victory, saying, “None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU.”

ALSO READ: PIC: Anushka Sharma kickstarts Monday morning on healthy note with Virat Kohli, Vamika and Akaay in London