Suhana Khan’s life & happiness' 'CTRL' is in BFFs Navya Nanda and Ananya Panday’s hands; don’t miss their brightest smiles in inside PIC

Ananya Panday’s latest film, CTRL, has been released on OTT today, October 4, 2024. A special screening of the movie was held last night and was graced by the actress’ close friends and family. Suhana Khan recently shared inside pictures from the event. In one photo, she was seen smiling brightly with her BFFs Ananya and Navya Nanda. The Archies actress revealed that her life and happiness’ ‘CTRL’ was in their hands.

Today, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared a couple of pictures from the special screening of CTRL. In the first photo, Suhana was seen posing with a huge smile alongside Ananya Panday, who sported a quirky expression, and another friend. She captioned it, “Out of CTRL #ctrlonnetflix.”

In another picture, Ananya and Suhana posed happily with Navya Nanda in matching white outfits. Suhana wrote, "@ananyapanday & @navyananda 'CTRL my life and happiness.'"

Collin D’Cunha, the director of Ananya Panday’s comedy drama series Call Me Bae, also shared an inside picture from the screening of CTRL. In the photo, Ananya was seen posing with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and actor Vihaan Samat.

Collin also penned a review of the film. He wrote, “CTRL is thrilling, unsettling and creeps up on you when you least expect it!” Lauding Ananya’s performance, he stated, “@ananyapanday you will never cease to amaze me with your range and talent.. straddling between Bella and Nella with such ease and 'Control'..your performance in CTRL is terrific, uninhibited with no trace of vanity whatsoever.. too too good!”

Collin also praised Vihaan’s acting and director Vikramaditya Motwane’s work, saying, “@vihaansamat you absolutely shine as Joe and welcome to the movies! Can't wait to watch more and more of you! @motwayne will always be in awe of your craft and your ability to experiment and ace new genres with every new film! You are in complete control with what must have been a very challenging filmmaking experience!”

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon, CTRL is a cyber thriller. It is available to stream on Netflix.

