THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli helped 'dejected' KL Rahul deal with underwhelming debut; latter 'third wheeled' on their dinner date

KL Rahul made his Test debut in 2014 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground but it wasn’t a shining show as he was dismissed for a duck. However, it was Anushka Sharma who was there standing by his side. While speaking on the talk show Open House with Renil, Rahul once revealed how the actress and her husband Virat Kohli played a major part when he was going through a bad phase.

"Both of them (Anushka and Virat) has been very good to me and I have a great story to tell you," said KL recalling his debut match which Anushka had visited to watch. “She could see that I was down and dejected (with personal performance) while my thoughts were all over."

Rahul revealed that Anushka came to his room and told him that she was not going to let him sit alone and think about cricket and added that the couple would take him out. KL said that Virat even made him understand how he was not the first one to fail and it’s a life experience.

He further admitted that he became a third wheel on several dates of Virushka and said, “I third wheeled on one of the dinner dates. Both Virat and Anushka shared their stories describing moments when they had endured failure in their careers. That made me feel like I wasn't the only one who ruined his first impression.”

Rahul said that one week before his next game, Anushka-Virat took him out every time with them and they had a huge influence on him as a couple. The now-seasoned cricketer also thanked Anushka Sharma for helping him sort his mind out. He said, “It was nice of Anushka to do it as I didn't know how she could understand what I was going through. We still stay in touch and exchange a few messages, although Anushka's are about my dog mostly.”

This was the time when Anushka and Virat weren’t official. The duo later got married on December 11, 2017, and are now parents to a daughter named Vamika and a son Akaay. KL Rahul is now married to actress Athiya Shetty.

