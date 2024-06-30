Ranveer Singh's post ft Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others has our hearts; calls India's T20 WC win 'glorious'

June 29 healed all of our hearts and there’s no doubt that our tears of joy will continue to flow for the longest time. It is the same with Ranveer Singh who has penned a long heartwarming note for India’s win against South Africa in the finals of T20 World Cup 2024. The Bollywood actor didn’t miss a chance to hail everyone including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who retired from that format.

Ranveer Singh pens a note for the glorious moment in India’s history

Taking to his Instagram feed, the Padmaavat actor posted a carousel of pictures from the match night which captured some of the best and iconic moments from the day we became world champions. Ranveer began his note by mentioning that the Indian team fought like warriors and brought home what was ‘rightly ours.’

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan says it ‘breaks his heart’ to know Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are retiring from T20I: ‘We’re losing two diamonds’

He praised ‘one of the greats’ of Indian cricket Rahul ‘The Wall’ Dravid before moving on to mention that Rohit Sharma’s legacy got its crowning glory. Ranveer thanked him and quoted, “The paragon of aggressive batting in the short format. One of the greatest batsmen of all time. Mumbai’s own, nation’s pride.”

Ranveer Singh talks about ‘icon of world sports’ Virat Kohli

According to Ranveer, any words would be less to praise the ‘giant’ who himself said that ‘this is what dreams are made of.’ The Simmba actor said that the nation would be bowing its heads in gratitude for the glory that he has brought us throughout his playing career - addressing Virat’s retirement from T20 format.

Advertisement

See his post here:-

Singh further praised cricketer Ravindra Jadeja by calling him the ‘best all-rounder of his generation.’ Calling his skills the most lethal weapon in entire cricket, Ranveer mentioned the ‘extraordinary’ skill and dynamism Jadeja showed on the field. Singh labeled him as a ‘superstar, winner and champion’ and said, “He’s made the impossible possible, time and time again.”

Ranveer then thanked every member of Team India while mentioning that Suryakumar Yadav’s catch would go down as ‘one of the greatest plays in the history of team sports.’ He feels that Hardik Pandya’s tears spoke volumes and said everything that he couldn’t say when people attacked him previously.

Addressing Jasprit Bumrah as the man of the moment and G.O.A.T., Ranveer called it a historic end to an era.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari opens up on working with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor; calls latter ‘convincing, incredible’