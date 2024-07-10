Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh didn't want viral content, reveals Wedding Filmer; says THIS on Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's ceremony

While a big fat Indian wedding is always intriguing, the trend of low-key ceremonies has escalated massively in the last few years especially because of some celebrity couples. Vishal Punjabi, popularly known as The Wedding Filmer, has shared several anecdotes from two of the biggest weddings of showbiz: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone’s wedding was intimate yet exclusive

During his recent appearance on Shivani Pau’s podcast, Vishal reflected on how big a modern-day wedding can go citing the example of the ongoing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding. He further recalled the Italy’s Lake Como nuptials of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and called it a ‘beautiful, intimate, hard and expensive’ wedding.

The Wedding Filmer revealed that the couple only had 150 attending their big day and didn’t desire to create ‘viral’ content out of their special memory. Punjabi recalled making their wedding video, which was exclusively revealed on Koffee with Karan 8 after almost five years. He added, “Imagine, I was holding on to that video and I couldn’t show it to anybody.”

Later in the interview, Vishal confessed that the biggest challenge is to show a Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine like Deepika Padukone in an even more glorious light when the world has already seen their most glorious versions in movies.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding was magical

Vishal further revealed that fifty people is quite a doable number in Como similar to what Virushka did in Tuscany (both are in Italy). According to him, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding was attended by only 40 people including their closest family, friends, makeup artists, and the camera team.

“It was really beautiful. They smashed the wedding. It was the most beautiful wedding ever… They had the most magical wedding ever”, Vishal said adding the wedding was trouble-free and it felt like someone had put a bubble around that location and they could just be. He also revealed the exclusiveness of the location and shared how Barack Obama was checking out when they were checking in.

Many celebrities want to keep their wedding low-key these days: The Wedding Filmer

Vishal shared in the same interview how none of the celebrity weddings he has worked on so far had more than 100 guests and not everyone likes to go viral with their big day. “Some of the best work I’ve done, they haven’t put their video out,” Punjabi said while revealing that his maximum ask of remuneration has been Rs 3 crores (entails - 35 days, four countries, and involved 42 outfits).

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple welcomed a daughter named Vamika on 11 January 2021 and a son named Akaay on 15 February 2023. Ranveer and Deepika on the other hand exchanged vows on November 14, 2018, and are due with their first child in September this year.

In an old interview with the All About Eve podcast, Vishal Punjabi said that most of the celebrities want to chill and feel relaxed and be around the people they love during the big day away from their usual day of being in between shutterbugs.

Virat-Anushka and Deepika-Ranveer's wedding ceremonies have become benchmarks of love and extravaganza. Their wedding videos are proof that fairytales do come to life!

